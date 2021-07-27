 Actress, Empress Njamah, cries over PSquare split, begs duo to reunite | Ripples Nigeria
Actress, Empress Njamah, cries over PSquare split, begs duo to reunite

2 hours ago

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has taken to social media to urge defunct PSquare, Peter and Paul Okoye to put their differences aside and reunite.

The veteran actress published a video of herself crying in a video on her Instagram platform as she reflected on the passing of singer Sound Sultan.

This is coming after Plantashun Boiz – 2face Idibia, Faze and Blackface – agreed to end their age-long dispute; to perform at the tribute of their late friend, Sound Sultan.

Read what she wrote on Instagram;

”WE ALL CAN MAKE THIS HAPPEN IF ONLY. We can stop taking sides. Judging them. Spitting fire on social media

”Criticizing. Comparing them. Most of you with the loudest voice have not put your home in order. You lack the spirit of LOVE n FORGIVENESS n PEACE (u need help but afraid to admit).

Read also: Peter Okoye confirms split in PSquare, goes on solo show

”No time to check time. Use your page n spread LOVE if u can’t show it. Speak positive things in their lives. Celebrate both cause they are ONE.

”Mustn’t be back n singing but just MAKE PEACE..

”What is wrong with us? What the hell happened to the good old days when showing LOVE to each other was priority? @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy. I miss you both together. The hangouts, dance, fun, positive energy! KEEP RESTING @soundsultan”

