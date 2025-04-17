Actress Eucharia Anunobi counsels fans on basics of etiquette in messaging

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has taken to her social media account to counsel scores of her fans about the basics of DM (direct message) etiquette.

Anunobi, in an Instagram video, vehemently addressed what she sees as an annoying trend of Nigerians starting conversations in direct messages, particularly on social media.

“I don’t get it. I really don’t get it. Why would you come to someone’s DM and write hi? Hello, Beauty. For crying out loud, you think we all have time to waste?”

People who send her DMs with ambiguous pleasantries and no clear instructions also irritate her, she said. Anunobi believes that in a world that is moving so quickly, there is no time for idle discussion.

“Oh, so we should start chit-chatting. Hey, then I write hello, then you say ‘How are you?’ That’s fine. Come on, now. Man, shoot your shot, write your intentions, write where you’re going to, where you’re coming from, come on.” She urged.

