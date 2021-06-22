Entertainment
Actress Eucharia Anunobi reveals why she dropped out of school
Anunobi, who revealed some facts about her childhood on Instagram Tuesday, said the father refused to send her to school because she was a girl child.
The actress recently bagged a doctorate degree from seminary.
She wrote:
“If you are still in doubt about God’s grace, read the caption below. I’m still in awe of God. He changes destinies in a twinkling of an eye. He is the rule-breaker!! He doesn’t need anyone’s permission to bless someone.
“Just look at the girl, whose rich father refused to train after high school, that he had no need for a girl child. That the female gender is useless to him and can’t carry his name anywhere. That he rather concentrate and train the male children to any level of education that they desire.”
READ ALSO: I’m still happy despite losing my only child & menopause around the corner —Eucharia Anunobi
The movie star also shared receipts of all that she had been able to achieve as a woman.
She added: “And this girl child struggled all by herself and is a model, a former beauty Queen, a famous superstar actress, a preacher. AND NOW THAT GIRL CHILD IS A PH.D. HOLDER IN CHRISTIAN EDUCATION AND MINISTERIAL ARTS.
“AND SHE HAS ENGRAVED HER FATHER’S NAME ON THE MAP OF THE WORLD AND STILL CARVING IT AND WILL KEEP CARVING IT UNTIL THE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST!!. I’M THAT GIRL CHILD AND MY NAME IS APOSTLE DR. EUCHARIA AKUWA ANUNOBI.”
