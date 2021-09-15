Entertainment
Actress Eucharia Anunobi says overexposure on social media is sign of End time
Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has published a video on social media to express her concerns with the extreme methodologies people apply in becoming popular on social media.
In the video that she shared on Instagram, the Glamour Girls actress stated that overexposure by most social media users online is a prophecy of the signs of end time which is coming into fulfilment.
She opined that people are ready to attain money and fame on social media regardless of what they have to do to become famous.
Eucharia went on to reprimand people who often bring down their family, relationships and personal lives on social media just to be popular.
READ ALSO: Nollywood actor Goriola Hassan, ex-husband of Ayo Adesanya, in trouble for parading self as monarch
Eucharia had this to say;
”Have you noticed people are ready to curse their marriage, curse their career, curse themselves all because they want to be famous on social media.
“Depravity has become the name of the game for those that want to be seen by force on social media.
“Remember it’s all part of the end time prophecies ??”
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...