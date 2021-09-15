Actress Eucharia Anunobi says overexposure on social media is sign of End time

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has published a video on social media to express her concerns with the extreme methodologies people apply in becoming popular on social media.

In the video that she shared on Instagram, the Glamour Girls actress stated that overexposure by most social media users online is a prophecy of the signs of end time which is coming into fulfilment.

She opined that people are ready to attain money and fame on social media regardless of what they have to do to become famous.

Eucharia went on to reprimand people who often bring down their family, relationships and personal lives on social media just to be popular.

Eucharia had this to say;

”Have you noticed people are ready to curse their marriage, curse their career, curse themselves all because they want to be famous on social media.

“Depravity has become the name of the game for those that want to be seen by force on social media.

“Remember it’s all part of the end time prophecies ??”

