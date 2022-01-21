Actress Eucharia Anunobi slams people who build palatial houses in villages

Nigerian actress Eucharia Anunobi has published a video on her Instagram page to slam people who own palatial homes in their villages.

The veteran thespian stated that it was meaningless to build a beautiful house in the village without staying in the place.

Eucharia went on to admonish people to avert their income into development of their hometown instead of building a massive house without residing there.

She captioned her video.

“Why build monumental monuments as village homes that you don’t live in regularly but visit once or twice a year, and where you may not even retire to , or even if you eventually retire to it , it’s manageability becomes a big problem.

Why don’t you rather invest in building estates and provide affordable housing for humanity”

Listen to her speak.

