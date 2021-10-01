Entertainment
Actress Funmi Awelewa celebrates as Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo views her IG story
Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funmi Awelewa could not hold back her excitement when she discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese and Manchester United football legend, was among the list of people who had recently viewed her Instagram Story.
In her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a screen recording of the Insta Story post and the list of people who had viewed it.
READ ALSO: Nollywood actress reveals she’s crushing on Don Jazzy, wants a date
Among the viewers was the celebrated football star whose Instagram page she proceeded to open, in a bid to prove to fans that he really did view her Instastory.
@Funmiawelewa captioned:
“I swear @cristiano checked my story. This isn’t a joke or photoshop. Haaaa I don die”
Watch Awelewa share the video below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...