Actress Funmi Awelewa celebrates as Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo views her IG story

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funmi Awelewa could not hold back her excitement when she discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese and Manchester United football legend, was among the list of people who had recently viewed her Instagram Story.

In her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a screen recording of the Insta Story post and the list of people who had viewed it.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress reveals she’s crushing on Don Jazzy, wants a date

Among the viewers was the celebrated football star whose Instagram page she proceeded to open, in a bid to prove to fans that he really did view her Instastory.

@Funmiawelewa captioned:

“I swear @cristiano checked my story. This isn’t a joke or photoshop. Haaaa I don die”

Watch Awelewa share the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions