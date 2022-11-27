Entertainment
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji, makes first public appearance months after alleged mental breakdown (Photos)
Genevieve Nnaji, a renowned thespian was seen at the 2022 edition of #CANEXWKND2022 on Saturday where she delivered a speech.
In May 2022, Ripples Nigeria recalled Genevieve became a subject of discussion after it was alleged that she had been admitted to a rehab facility in the United States of America following an alleged mental health crisis.
She has since not made any public appearances until Saturday when she spoke to delegates at the 2022 edition of #CANEXWKND2022, discussing the importance of the film industry to development in Africa.
The actress also shared a photo from the event on her Instagram stories.
See the post below.
See more photos from the event below.
