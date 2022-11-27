Actress, Genevieve Nnaji, makes first public appearance months after alleged mental breakdown (Photos)

Genevieve Nnaji, a renowned thespian was seen at the 2022 edition of #CANEXWKND2022 on Saturday where she delivered a speech.

In May 2022, Ripples Nigeria recalled Genevieve became a subject of discussion after it was alleged that she had been admitted to a rehab facility in the United States of America following an alleged mental health crisis.

She has since not made any public appearances until Saturday when she spoke to delegates at the 2022 edition of #CANEXWKND2022, discussing the importance of the film industry to development in Africa.

The actress also shared a photo from the event on her Instagram stories.

See the post below.

See more photos from the event below.

READ ALSO:Actress Genevieve Nnaji goes spiritual

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now