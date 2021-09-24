Actress Georgina Onuoha wants fans to be careful who they idolize

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has urged her fans to be wary of celebrities that they eulogize as role models and admire as their idols.

The US-based veteran actress stated that fans should not be envious of celebrities because their lifestyles are not as glamorous as they portray on social media.

Onuoha made this known on her Instagram page on Friday, September 24.

“Like many Nigerians, I woke 9/10 hours later in shock seeing so many shenanigans on social media. It is unfortunate and shameful. The moral of this whole drama and sitcom is; be careful who you idolize. Not all that glitters is gold,” she wrote.

She continued;

“So before you go about beating yourself up and discrediting your hard work because one celebrity bought this, bought that, and you want the same, think twice. Can you do what they do to live the kind of life they live and display on social media?”

“Be thankful for your little blessings. Never compare yourself to anyone. Trust in yourself and your ability to earn a decent livelihood. For those quick to tap into other people’s anointing, please be careful and be wary of what you are tapping into.”

“God bless the work of our hands. To those grinding 8-5 or 12 hours daily, God bless your labor of love. There is dignity in hard labor. Stop envying packaged lives you see on social media. Our society indeed has lost its moral compass 🧭.”

Onuoha’s statement is coming after her younger colleague, Nnaji Charity stated that most Nollywood actresses are ‘run girls’. A statement that sent social media agog on Thursday, September 23.

