Actress Halima Abubakar quits Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has announced her exit from the Nigerian movie industry.

The actress made this announcement on her Instagram account on Monday.

Abubakar, who is currently down with an unknown ailment, has been at loggerheads with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman who she once dated.

She also thanked her fans for their love and prayers.

The actress wrote: “Halima Abubakar quit acting. We are so grateful for all the prayers. God bless you all but as of today, she will no longer act.

“It is her wish. We love you all.

Thank you for your support.

“She is so downcast. She really did love acting. Thank you”

Abubakar began her acting career in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected.

Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

