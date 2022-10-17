Entertainment
Actress Halima Abubakar quits Nollywood
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has announced her exit from the Nigerian movie industry.
The actress made this announcement on her Instagram account on Monday.
Abubakar, who is currently down with an unknown ailment, has been at loggerheads with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman who she once dated.
She also thanked her fans for their love and prayers.
The actress wrote: “Halima Abubakar quit acting. We are so grateful for all the prayers. God bless you all but as of today, she will no longer act.
READ ALSO: Halima Abubakar blasts Apostle Suleman for spreading falsehood
“It is her wish. We love you all.
Thank you for your support.
“She is so downcast. She really did love acting. Thank you”
Abubakar began her acting career in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected.
Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...