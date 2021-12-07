Actress Halima Abubakar threatens to name bullies in Nigerian movie industry

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has threatened to expose the bullies in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actress said this in an Instagram post while demanding justice for the late Dowen College scholar Sylvester Oromoni, who was allegedly assaulted by his senior colleagues at school.

Recalling how she repeated a semester because of bullies, Halima added that there are also bullies in Nollywood, and she will name them all.

“I pray an arrest has been made by today. When I talk about bullies, believe me, they are everywhere. No one is safe, in their hatred, we are now adults still not much is done. Young Sylvester’s death will be the last. Am a survivor of bullying.

“Trust me even if a governor owns the school. Justice must be served. The perpetrators should be brought out. And justice served so Sylvester can have closure and finally Rest In Peace.

“KINDLY STOP AND TALK TO UR KIDS.MANY MORE ARE HIDDEN. LOOK EVEN IN NOLLYWOOD WE HAVE BULLIES AND I WILL NAME THEM ALL. I REPEATED A SEMESTER IN BUK BECAUSE OF BULLIES,” she wrote.

