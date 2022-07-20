Actress Halima Abubakar urges bi-s3xual men to stop deceiving women

Actress Halima Abubakar has tackled closeted gay men via her Instagram stories.

The actress mentioned that men who are bi-s3xuals should desist from deceiving their girlfriends. She added that men should become transparent with their partners and tell them about their s3xuality.

The actress was reacting to a viral story about a man who left his pregnant girlfriend to get engaged to his homos3xual partner.

Read also:Actress Caroline Hutchings emerges Dep governorship candidate for Sowore’s party, AAC, in Akwa Ibom

Speaking about the narrative on her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, July 20, Abubakar told closeted ‘gay men’ that being gay is not a “big deal”.

She wrote in her post, “telling me bs. Look, tell us, is not big deal… stop hiding sh*ts, we can sense it. Stop lying to women.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now