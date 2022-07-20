Entertainment
Actress Halima Abubakar urges bi-s3xual men to stop deceiving women
Actress Halima Abubakar has tackled closeted gay men via her Instagram stories.
The actress mentioned that men who are bi-s3xuals should desist from deceiving their girlfriends. She added that men should become transparent with their partners and tell them about their s3xuality.
The actress was reacting to a viral story about a man who left his pregnant girlfriend to get engaged to his homos3xual partner.
Actress Caroline Hutchings emerges Dep governorship candidate for Sowore's party, AAC, in Akwa Ibom
Speaking about the narrative on her Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, July 20, Abubakar told closeted ‘gay men’ that being gay is not a “big deal”.
She wrote in her post, “telling me bs. Look, tell us, is not big deal… stop hiding sh*ts, we can sense it. Stop lying to women.”
