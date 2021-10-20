Actress Ifemeludike demands Tiwa Savage apology over leaked video

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, on Tuesday urged the embattled singer, Tiwa Savage, to apologize to her fans over the release of her controversial tape.

The singer’s lewd tape leaked online on Monday.

While the face of the man involved in the act did not appear in the video, the lady with him was the award-winning recording artiste.

As the video trend on social media, users took to the various platforms to express their opinion on the matter and some wasted no time in criticizing the singer for her involvement in the immoral act.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage trends on social media over leaked lewd tape

Despite the criticism from fans, some of Tiwa Savage’s colleagues have roused stoutly in her defence.

However, Ifemeludike condemned the act and urged the singer to apologise to her fans.

She also criticized celebrities sympathizing with the music star for promoting promiscuity and immorality.

Read her statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now