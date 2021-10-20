Entertainment
Actress Ifemeludike demands Tiwa Savage apology over leaked video
Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, on Tuesday urged the embattled singer, Tiwa Savage, to apologize to her fans over the release of her controversial tape.
The singer’s lewd tape leaked online on Monday.
While the face of the man involved in the act did not appear in the video, the lady with him was the award-winning recording artiste.
As the video trend on social media, users took to the various platforms to express their opinion on the matter and some wasted no time in criticizing the singer for her involvement in the immoral act.
READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage trends on social media over leaked lewd tape
Despite the criticism from fans, some of Tiwa Savage’s colleagues have roused stoutly in her defence.
However, Ifemeludike condemned the act and urged the singer to apologise to her fans.
She also criticized celebrities sympathizing with the music star for promoting promiscuity and immorality.
Read her statement below.
