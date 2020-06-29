Actress Ini Edo admits general glorification of substance abuse in entertainment industry

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has admitted to the glorification of substance abuse in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The thespian who made the claim on Sunday while sharing her personal encounter with drug abuse at the Drug Convos, a virtual event hosted by MTN Foundation, said that there was need to use movies to show the adverse effects of drug abuse.

During the conversations moderated by popular social commentator, Japheth J. Omojuwa, Ini Edo also added that the Censors Board [National Film and Video Censors Board] has a role to play to ensure that films are used as a tool to preach against the abuse of hard drugs.

According to her; “the Censors Board [National Film and Video Censors Board] has a huge role to play in this. If you are telling a drug-related success story, there has to be a certain result that shows that if you get into this type of lifestyle, this is what you are likely to get at the end of the day.”

She also disclosed that what young people see is the glamourous part of the whole process, “they may be thinking, ‘oh, I need to be high to perform which is probably what they see on TV and on social media but they don’t get to see the adverse effect of abusing drugs and how damaging it can be on young people.”

The actress insisted that there was a need for drug-abuse education while sharing her experience at a party, “I went to a party some time ago where Cannabis was being served on trays like food and young people not older than 25 were consuming it like it was normal!”

