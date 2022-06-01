Entertainment
Actress Ini Edo explains how motherhood has changed her
Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has spoken about her experience as a mother.
The mother-of-one spoke in an interview with fellow actress, Lilian Afegbai, on Tuesday.
During the session monitored by Ripples Nigeria, the actress noted that motherhood has taught her that she could actually love someone else more than herself.
“The fact that you can actually love somebody else more than yourself,” was Edo’s response when asked how parenting has affected her.
Ini Edo added, “All of a sudden, somebody else is more important than yourself.
“I’m somebody who just really loves myself and my space. But then, you realize that before you start to think about yourself, you wake up in the morning and you’re not thinking of yourself.
“You’re thinking of your child.”
In the concluding part of 2021, Ini Edo caused a stir on social media when she revealed that she welcomed a child through surrogacy.
