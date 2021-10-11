Actress Ireti Doyle distances self from daughter’s alleged fraud dealings

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has released a statement to distance herself from her daughter, Ngozikachi Abimbola Onyeulo’s dealings.

In the disclaimer published on her Instagram page on Monday afternoon, Ireti Doyle noted that the culprit is one of her offspring, however, she is not affiliated with her daughter’s business affairs.

Ireti Doyle’s 34-year-old daughter, Ngozikachi Abimbola Onyeolu, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kachi Beauty has been accused of swindling people of their hard-earned money.

Several distributors and customers accused her of collecting money from them and failing to supply the products.

Concerned customers are calling for the arrest of Ireti Doyle’s daughter.

Reacting, Ireti Doyle said the CEO of Kachi Beauty is “one of my biological offsprings and that is the extent of the relationship.”

She admonished those affected to reach out directly to her daughter or the appropriate authorities equipped to deal with such issues.

Read her statement below.

