Actress, Iyabo Ojo, feels like getting married again

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, a single mother of two has revealed that she would like to get married again.

While stunning in her maternal grandmother’s Edo State attire, the thespian stated that she misses the institution of marriage and would love to walk down the aisle once again.

She wrote on her Instagram platform;

“Repping my grandmother’s culture (Edo State) from my Maternal side at the reunion #RHOLagos was indeed a thing of Joy for me.”

Read also:Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother

“It’s Friday already & it’s all about the reunion, it’s all about the gbasgbos. Carry me dey go, Jehovah carry me dey go my husband house. .Now!!! with this edo look i feel like getting married again”

The actress was previously married to a Lagos-based Clearing Agent in 1999. Iyabo Ojo revealed she got married at the age of 21 and left her marriage shortly after welcoming her two children, Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.

She has attributed the breakup of her first marriage to marrying too young.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now