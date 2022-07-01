Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress, Iyabo Ojo, feels like getting married again

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, a single mother of two has revealed that she would like to get married again.

While stunning in her maternal grandmother’s Edo State attire, the thespian stated that she misses the institution of marriage and would love to walk down the aisle once again.

She wrote on her Instagram platform;

“Repping my grandmother’s culture (Edo State) from my Maternal side at the reunion #RHOLagos was indeed a thing of Joy for me.”

Read also:Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother

“It’s Friday already & it’s all about the reunion, it’s all about the gbasgbos. Carry me dey go, Jehovah carry me dey go my husband house. .Now!!! with this edo look i feel like getting married again”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Queen Mother Alice Iyabo Ojo.. (@iyaboojofespris)

The actress was previously married to a Lagos-based Clearing Agent in 1999. Iyabo Ojo revealed she got married at the age of 21 and left her marriage shortly after welcoming her two children, Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.

She has attributed the breakup of her first marriage to marrying too young.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 − 2 =

https://bit.ly/Qalat

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...