Actress Iyabo Ojo reflects on her journey as a single mother

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram to reflect on her life journey as a single mother.

The popular thespian took to her Instagram page on Wednesday night to share a throwback photo of herself and her kids, Festus and Priscilla. Reminiscing on how far she has come, the mother of two stated that she is thankful for the experience.

Iyabo Ojo revealed in her post that she used to be afraid and confused whilst raising the kids as a single mother, albeit, she was able to pull through in the end.

The actress who tied the knot in 2001 and divorced couple of years later mentioned further that she felt like a failure after her marriage was dissolved.

However, seeing the outcome of she and her kids, she can only but thank God.

Iyabo Ojo had this to say;

Read also: Actress Iyabo Ojo wants gun ownership legalized in Nigeria

”This year i began my journey as a single mum with no direction…

i was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, i always had a lot of anxiety

I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn’t good enough, i felt little, i didn’t really know how to fit in or even start,

…… how was i even going to pull through,?

I never thought of me making it in life, i just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal….

All i knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving..

Today i look back & all I want to say is thank you Lord.

It’s never to late to start all over again…… it will be tough but you will be fine ..

There is always light @ the end of the tunnel”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now