Actress Iyabo Oko ‘resurrects’ hours after she was declared dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko who was declared dead by her colleagues in the movie industry has ‘resurrected’.

On Wednesday, January 5, there were reports that the Yoruba movie actress who had been bedridden for half a decade was “confirmed dead”.

The movie star, Foluke Daramola specifically stated that the actress lost the battle to ischaemic stroke.

Read the earlier published statement below.

However, hours later, Foluke Daramola returned to social media to say that the actress has shown signs of life again.

Read the recent post below.

