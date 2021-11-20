Actress Joke Silva reveals husband Olu Jacobs is suffering from dementia

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has revealed that her husband, Olu Jacobs is suffering from dementia.

The veteran thespian opened up for the first time about her husband’s health during an emotional interview session with Chude Jideonwo.

During the session monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Joke Silva said: “He is dealing with issues and it has been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with a lewy body”.

She added:

“First time I’m saying this publicly… that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well.”

Speaking further, Joke Silva had this to say:

“It (dementia) is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person.”

Watch Joke Silva speak below.

