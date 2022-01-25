Entertainment
Actress Juliana Oloyede accuses popular pastor, Timilehin Adigun of impersonating her on Facebook
Former Jenifa’s Dairy actress, Juliana Oloyede has revealed on her social media handle that popular pastor, Timilehin Adigun was impersonating her on Facebook.
According to the Nollywood actress, her former foster father, Pastor Timilehin, is refusing to release her social media account passwords to her.
The actress said the pastor has access to her Facebook account which is linked to her Instagram account and he has been impersonating her on Facebook and posting as her.
She said she has been trying to get her passwords back from him, all to no avail.
She added that she then went to his church and requested to see him but their conversation was far from civil and Pastor Timilehin Adigun called security to throw her and her sisters out of the church.
She wrote in the caption of the video:
“I know some people are going to call me and say all sorts but I AM TIRED!!!
To some people, this might be a wrong move, and some might prefer I stay quiet but I am honestly TIRED!!!!
And I am not going to shut up.”
She went on to state that she has no idea what the pastor wants from her.
Oloyede continued;
“I DON’T KNOW WHAT Timilehin Adigun wants from me, I really don’t know.
There is so much I want to say but I don’t even have the words to express it.
I also know that people are going to have different opinions about it.
Right now, I don’t want anybody calling me or texting me to tell me how to go about my life, what to say or what not to say, what to do or what not to do.
Nobody should tell me what the spirit is saying to them or tell me to think about the church and the body of Christ.
I don’t want to hear any of it.
I don’t understand why I am having to pay or stress to get my stuff from a guy who is sitting in his mother’s school doing nothing.
I just want my passwords for goodness sake and I want Timilehin Adigun to leave me alone!”
Watch the video below.
