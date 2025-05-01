Actress Kate Henshaw hits back at APC member who disrespected her for supporting Peter Obi

Sultry Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to hit back at an All Progressive Congress (APC) supporter who disrespected her for supporting Peter Obi.

The supporter, identified as Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi, who is a staunch APC member from Anambra State, shamed Kate for still being single and unmarried at age 50.

He also accused Kate and some of her other colleagues of desisting from abusing APC governors in the Southeast and choosing not to spare APC governors outside the Southeast with insults.

The APC supporter wrote thus in part on his X page; ‘‘Any woman that gets unmarried after 50 years is kasongo yeye. Stay very far away from them, as far as possible.

‘‘You people should start seeing the pattern here. Kate and her colleagues will never abuse APC governors in the Southeast but will abuse APC governors outside the Southeast.

READ ALSO: Actress Kate Henshaw cautions people to verify claims before donating to medical fundraisers

‘‘In fact, Kate works for the Government of Imo State, which is under the APC, but she comes online to criticize, mock, and abuse the APC leaders who are not Igbos.

‘‘Ndigbo are clapping for Kate because she is doing their bidding. They are good in protecting their own and castigating others for doing exactly what their brothers are doing.

‘‘Obidiots are attacking Sanwo-Olu because he asked Peter Obi to stop demarketing Nigeria anytime he travels abroad. Igbos are fully aware that Peter Obi was one of the worst governors this country ever had since 1999 but they are still defending him because he is Igbo.

In her reply to the comments made by the APC supporter, Kate Henshaw asked him to kindly confirm to the general public if he has a killer in his family or not.

“Chigozirim Aliyu, they say you have a killer in your family? Is this true? Kindly explain pls.” The actress wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now