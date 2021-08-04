Actress Kate Henshaw takes swipe at Nollywood colleagues

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has described majority of her colleagues in the movie industry as backstabbers and pretenders.

According to Henshaw who turned 50-years-old a month ago, most actors in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, are prepared to betray their friends for heinous reasons.

The veteran actress revealed on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening that she has only been able to maintain a clean slate by remaining professional careerwise.

She tweeted;

“In an industry like mine, there are some who will stab you in the back just for the chance to be given a meal but I have always prided myself in being 100% professional. It took me years and no daughter of eve will tarnish it…”

While the inspiration behind Henshaw’s tweet is unclear, Henshaw also revealed on her Instagram page that oftentimes there are people who are prepared to test and try her but she is unyielding.

