Actress Kemi Afolabi diagnosed with incurable disease

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Kemi Afolabi has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she was diagnosed with an incurable disease in 2021.

The talented actress could not hold back her praise to her creator as she reflected on her journey through the year 2021.

According to Kemi Afolabi, she had undergone several covid-19 tests as she was showing related symptoms and that she was on oxygen for about a month.

She revealed that she sold her properties after spending all her savings because she knew the thoughts of taking her condition to the public eye or soliciting for funds at that time would kill her faster.

Afolabi stated she was diagnosed with an incurable condition but manageable with drugs.

She added that her life had changed forever but she’s thankful she’s still breathing.

READ ALSO: Actress Shan George slams people who refuse to ‘keep their cameras’ to help others

She posted a video and captioned it:

“I wrote my will and booked a space with an ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness.

Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence????

Me ordinary sand?????

“That was a toss around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!

“I did Covid test every 48hrs at LASUTH emergency because I was short of breath, was on oxygen for about a month, still no diagnosis after several tests conducted.

“Only a mad man says there is no God ooo. sold my properties after spending all my savings because I knew the thoughts of bringing my condition to the public eye or beg for funds at the time would kill

me faster!!!

“Finally I was diagnosed of a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE)

Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.

“My life has changed forever but I am thankful I am still breathing.

Being in an industry that places high value on appearance, it’s been

a struggle taking medications that helps ease the pains but affect

my weight and people will constantly remind you of how FAT you’ve

become without hesitations.

The year 2021 has been tough! but with God showing up for me and some special people by my side, I made it through.

Alhamdulilah robil alameen

#KemiAfolabi

#lamAwarrior”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now