Actress Lala Akindoju confirms new role in Disney movie

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju has confirmed that she will be appearing in Disney’s original movie titled, ‘Rise’.

Rise is based on the life of Nigerian-born Greek basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The movie is set for release in 2022.

The actress who stars in the film alongside veteran actress Joke Silva, also recently confirmed via Instagram that she also doubled as the film’s Nigerian casting director.

“RISE @disneyplus Original movie based on the real life experiences of Milwaukee Bucks Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family will Debut in 2022. Family. Dedication. Devotion.

“So excited and honoured to have worked on this production in two capacities: Nigeria Casting & Acting,” Akindoju wrote.

The actress also paid a tribute to deceased music star Sound Sultan for introducing her to young Nigerian basketball players.

“To the late Sound Sultan who connected us with some amazing young basketball players when we started the search- thank you bro,” she added.

