Actress Lilian Esoro confirms relationship with ex-Super Eagles star, Ighalo | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actress Lilian Esoro confirms relationship with ex-Super Eagles star, Ighalo
Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro confirmed she is dating former Nigerian international striker, Odion Ighalo.
Rumours on the relationship between Esoro and Ighalo first emerged after the actress shared a photo of herself and the footballer at a restaurant on Instagram last year.
The photo was accompanied by a caption: “Candid moments are the best! The boo gets me always!”
The ex-Manchester United striker also shared a photo from the same restaurant on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.
He wrote: “When God says it’s your time, no one can stop it.”
Esoro finalized her divorce with music executive, Ubi Franklin, in February.
The couple had a son together.
Ighalo and his estranged wife, Adesuwa, had also taken down their photos on social media platforms, confirming insinuations that their marriage had hit the rock.
The photos:
