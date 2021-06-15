Actress Lilian Esoro confirms relationship with ex-Super Eagles star, Ighalo | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro confirmed she is dating former Nigerian international striker, Odion Ighalo.

Rumours on the relationship between Esoro and Ighalo first emerged after the actress shared a photo of herself and the footballer at a restaurant on Instagram last year.

The photo was accompanied by a caption: “Candid moments are the best! The boo gets me always!”

The ex-Manchester United striker also shared a photo from the same restaurant on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

He wrote: “When God says it’s your time, no one can stop it.”

READ ALSO: Money spent marrying Lillian Esoro my biggest mistake, Ubi Franklin declares

Esoro finalized her divorce with music executive, Ubi Franklin, in February.

The couple had a son together.

Ighalo and his estranged wife, Adesuwa, had also taken down their photos on social media platforms, confirming insinuations that their marriage had hit the rock.

The photos:

Join the conversation

Opinions