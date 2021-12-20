Actress, Linda Osifo, recounts being rejected by movie producers because of her accent

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo in a recent interview with BBC Pidgin disclosed that she was rejected on numerous occasions by producers during her early years in the film industry due to her accent.

Linda Osifo who had her breakthrough in Mo Abudu‘s film, Desperate housewives Africa’ in 2015 stated that she had a tedious time making a name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry.

Amid tears, Osifo recalled how she never got called back from auditions due to her foreign accent.

A few years later, the ‘Tanwa Savage’ star said she finally got her big break starring in Ebonylife Studios’ ‘Desperate Housewives Africa’.

The role earned her her first award recognition in the Best Actress in a Television Series category of the Exquisite Ladies of the Year Award.

Osifo who has in recent times, been more vocal about her Nollywood journey, has so far starred in a good number of notable projects including the Kunle Afolayan Netflix Christmas original ‘A Naija Christmas’.

Osifo also stars in ‘Tanwa Savage’ and the Uche Jombo co-executive produced ‘Devil in Agbada’ alongside BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim.

Listen to what Osifo had to say:

