Actress, Liz Anjorin, husband to celebrate child dedication ceremony in ten locations across the world | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actress, Liz Anjorin, husband to celebrate child dedication ceremony in ten locations across the world
Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin and her husband, Lawal Lateef have announced that their child dedication ceremony will take place in ten different cities across the world.
The couple made this known on their various social media platforms.
Specifically, the couple released the invitation card for their baby’s US dedication parties to take place on 10 different days in 10 different states in the US.
The card adds that the dates and locations for Nigeria, UK, Dublin, Canada, and Italy dedication parties for their baby will be announced soon.
Read the information below.
This is the couple’s first child together.
By Adekunle Fajana…
