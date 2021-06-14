Actress, Liz Anjorin, husband to celebrate child dedication ceremony in ten locations across the world | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin and her husband, Lawal Lateef have announced that their child dedication ceremony will take place in ten different cities across the world.

The couple made this known on their various social media platforms.

Specifically, the couple released the invitation card for their baby’s US dedication parties to take place on 10 different days in 10 different states in the US.

Read also: Lizzy Anjorin calls out rivals, Burna Boy makes Obama playlist, and ‘Osuofia’ returns. See other gists we tracked

The card adds that the dates and locations for Nigeria, UK, Dublin, Canada, and Italy dedication parties for their baby will be announced soon.

Read the information below.

This is the couple’s first child together.

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions