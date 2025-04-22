Actress Lolo 1 calls for stricter regulation of TikTok to curb vulgar content  

Nollywood actress, media personality, and radio presenter Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Lolo 1, is calling for stricter regulation of TikTok to curb vulgar content.

Lolo 1, who made the call during a recent table talk on News Central TV, said that there should be stricter regulation of the platform in Nigeria to curb s3xually suggestive content.

She noted further that there is a lack of control or strict measures against inappropriate material on the platform, which is increasingly becoming a common sight.

Lolo 1 said, ‘‘I think pornography and nudity are things we shy away from. Now when we look at both men and women, before they used to lay indecent dressing at the feet of women. But now I see men dress as provocatively as women can. I’ve seen men wear things to make me look up because I don’t know where to look.

She stated further that she remains an advocate for some kind of limitation on social media or regulation because platforms like TikTok is like a freeway into anything.

‘‘Social media is also as bad, but to me Instagram is better. I have stopped accessing places like TikTok because it terrifies me. Tiktok is like a freeway into everything. I think they need to do something about it, I remain an advocate for some kind of limitation on social media or regulation.

‘‘There are some words they shouldn’t allow on there, and not just English. People on TikTok also use their mother tongue to say all sorts of rubbish too, very vulgar things.’’ Lolo 1 said.

