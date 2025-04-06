Actress Lolo 1 claims she was r@ped by colleague six years ago

Nollywood actress and radio personality Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has alleged that she was raped by a colleague six years ago.

The media personality who made the revelation on her podcast, Say My Piece, said that she is traumatised by the incident because she sees the person who violated her every other day.

Though Lolo 1 did not mention the name of the person that violated her, she however disclosed that the person in question is an established person in the broadcast industry.

Six years after the attack, the actress said that she is still traumatized by it and that she experiences a little panic “every other day” whenever she sees her attacker.

“I hardly ever say this, and I am not even ready to tell the full story. The stories of sexu@l assault. When I discussed it with my daughter yesterday, she held my hand and said, ‘Mummy, you’ve gone through so much.’ And I said I had.

‘‘I remember how many of those things I have to relive. I have been r@ped only once in my life, and a colleague r@ped me. I see him every other day. Do you know how traum@tised I am? When I see him, I just get into this momentary panic.

‘‘But if a woman of my calibre named him, he’s an established person in the broadcast industry, won’t people say, ‘How come I didn’t speak about it for all these six years until now that he’s taking a prominent TV position?’’ she asked.

