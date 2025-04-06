Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Lolo 1 claims she was r@ped by colleague six years ago

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nollywood actress and radio personality Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has alleged that she was raped by a colleague six years ago.

The media personality who made the revelation on her podcast, Say My Piece, said that she is traumatised by the incident because she sees the person who violated her every other day.

Though Lolo 1 did not mention the name of the person that violated her, she however disclosed that the person in question is an established person in the broadcast industry.

Six years after the attack, the actress said that she is still traumatized by it and that she experiences a little panic “every other day” whenever she sees her attacker.

READ ALSO: Actress Regina Chukwu recounts painful encounter with robbers while working on movie set 

“I hardly ever say this, and I am not even ready to tell the full story. The stories of sexu@l assault. When I discussed it with my daughter yesterday, she held my hand and said, ‘Mummy, you’ve gone through so much.’ And I said I had.

‘‘I remember how many of those things I have to relive. I have been r@ped only once in my life, and a colleague r@ped me. I see him every other day. Do you know how traum@tised I am? When I see him, I just get into this momentary panic.

‘‘But if a woman of my calibre named him, he’s an established person in the broadcast industry, won’t people say, ‘How come I didn’t speak about it for all these six years until now that he’s taking a prominent TV position?’’ she asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × two =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...