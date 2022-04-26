Actress Lota Chukwu reveals why creation of documentaries is difficult in Nigeria

Nigerian actress Lota Chukwu has explained why the creation of documentaries in Nigeria posed a serious challenge.

In a post she shared on the microblogging site, Twitter on Tuesday, the actress recalled the difficulties she encountered while working on a FIFA original documentary.

She wrote: “Shooting documentaries in Nigeria is difficult for a number of reasons: Nigerians aren’t very honest. Nigerians aren’t very open. Nigerians don’t keep footage. Everyone demands money to share their story and Everyone is more interested in their truth.”

READ ALSO: Former actress, Caroline Hutchings, accuses blogger Linda Ikeji of ruining her marriage

Chukwu produced a FIFA original documentary on Nigeria’s Super Eagles maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1994.

The documentary which was directed by Nora Awolowo featured interviews with former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, Biola Kazeem and Akanni Raymon, among others and was recently launched on FIFA’s website.

Shooting documentaries in Nigeria is difficult for a number of reasons:

•Nigerians aren’t very honest

•Nigerians aren’t very open

•Nigerians don’t keep footages

•Everyone demands money to share their story.

•Everyone is more interested in “their truth” — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) April 25, 2022

Watch the trailer below.

Still surreal that I produced and narrated a documentary for FIFA. Hope you’ve watched it? pic.twitter.com/rjcBNubJwx — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) April 23, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now