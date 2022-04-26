Connect with us

Actress Lota Chukwu reveals why creation of documentaries is difficult in Nigeria

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nigerian actress Lota Chukwu has explained why the creation of documentaries in Nigeria posed a serious challenge.

In a post she shared on the microblogging site, Twitter on Tuesday, the actress recalled the difficulties she encountered while working on a FIFA original documentary.

She wrote: “Shooting documentaries in Nigeria is difficult for a number of reasons: Nigerians aren’t very honest. Nigerians aren’t very open. Nigerians don’t keep footage. Everyone demands money to share their story and Everyone is more interested in their truth.”

Chukwu produced a FIFA original documentary on Nigeria’s Super Eagles maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1994.

The documentary which was directed by Nora Awolowo featured interviews with former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, Biola Kazeem and Akanni Raymon, among others and was recently launched on FIFA’s website.

Watch the trailer below.

Opinions

