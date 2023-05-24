Actress Lupita Nyong’o reacts to rumours of dating her ‘best friend’ Janelle Monáe

Popular Hollywood actress Lupita Nyongo has reacted to rumours which have made the rounds for a long time that she is dating her ‘best friend’ Janelle Monáe.

The thespian who addressed the long-standing rumours in a recent cover story in Rolling Stone magazine said that she understands why people would think they are romantically involved.

The Kenyan-American movie star who refused to categorically deny the rumours said that her friend is enigmatic and she doesn’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” Nyong’o began.

“She is that enigmatic. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Nyong’o also recalled meeting Monàe for the first time when she was still new to Hollywood.

“This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable,” she continued. “[Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug.

“I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you’.

“At some point, [Janelle] asked me for my phone, put her number in and said, ‘Let’s stay in touch’. She was like, ‘I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you’.”

