Actress Mary Njoku says ‘Nigeria is safe haven for quack doctors’

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has stated that Nigeria is rapidly becoming a ‘safe haven’ for unqualified cosmetic surgeons.

According to the thespian and businesswoman, most ‘quack’ medical practitioners from overseas find it easy to commence work regardless of their level of competence.

The actress stated this via her Instagram page on Friday, June 3, 2022, while reacting to the death of a young lady after a cosmetic surgery gone wrong.

“Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons.

“Small accent and you are in business.

“Thanks to gullible Nigerians who make sure they continue Killing people by BLAMING THE VICTIMs. SAD. To those very few doctors who come home save lives. Thank you”

