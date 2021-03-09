Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos
Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has taken to social media to drag Nigerians who are drawing faces and names of their favourite celebrities on their body.
According to the thespian, most Nigerians are poor and they are getting the name of these celebs just so they can be compensated.
She said fans get tattooed with the name of their favourite celebs due to hunger and poverty, not necessarily because of love and admiration.
In her words:
“Too many things are wrong with Nigeria, we all know this. But the rate at which suffering and hunger has increased is shocking.
Everywhere you turn, you can see the hunger and desperation in the eyes of people. Coming online to beg for ₦2k has become a full time job for some. It’s sad to be honest.
The funny thing is we know why things are like this. But in the Nigeria you live in today, if you criticize them, you are a hater. God help us.
Why do you think these people are drawing permanent tattoos of their favorite celebs on their bodies? Why has it become a trend? Na hunger dey cause am. You really cannot blame them, all na hustle.”
