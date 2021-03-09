 Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos

Published

1 hour ago

on

Actress, Maryam Charles slams fans honoring celebrities with tattoos

Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has taken to social media to drag Nigerians who are drawing faces and names of their favourite celebrities on their body.

According to the thespian, most Nigerians are poor and they are getting the name of these celebs just so they can be compensated.

She said fans get tattooed with the name of their favourite celebs due to hunger and poverty, not necessarily because of love and admiration.

In her words:

Read also: Lady tattoos ex-Lagos State governor, Tinubu on her back

“Too many things are wrong with Nigeria, we all know this. But the rate at which suffering and hunger has increased is shocking.

Everywhere you turn, you can see the hunger and desperation in the eyes of people. Coming online to beg for ₦2k has become a full time job for some. It’s sad to be honest.

The funny thing is we know why things are like this. But in the Nigeria you live in today, if you criticize them, you are a hater. God help us.

Why do you think these people are drawing permanent tattoos of their favorite celebs on their bodies? Why has it become a trend? Na hunger dey cause am. You really cannot blame them, all na hustle.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports13 hours ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Sports1 day ago

Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election

Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Sports2 days ago

Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Sports2 days ago

Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw

Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest20 hours ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest5 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech6 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech6 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest7 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.