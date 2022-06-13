Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe fights Lagos socialite, Omolara Olukotun at event (Video)
Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe and popular socialite, Omolara Olukotun, the founder of Larrit Shoe Village (LSV) allegedly engaged in a brawl at a recent event in Lagos State.
According to reports gathered, the incident happened on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Lekki axis of Lagos.
Friends and partners of a popular businesswoman, Remmy Gold, had gathered at the launch of her new plaza located in Lekki.
The event was attended by several movie stars and socialites including Iyabo Ojo, Aigbe, Eniola Ajao and Bimbo Thomas.
In the video that surfaced online, the drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.
Read also:Actress Mercy Aigbe says ‘Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria’
It didn’t take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.
Watch the video below.
Video of actress #MercyAigbe and businesswoman, Laritt fighting at an event pic.twitter.com/akdnGmw322
— Instantgistng (@instantgistng) June 13, 2022
It took the intervention of the other guests to prevent the women from causing bodily harm to each other.
Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.
It is not clear why the women got into the fight.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...