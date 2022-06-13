Actress Mercy Aigbe fights Lagos socialite, Omolara Olukotun at event (Video)

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe and popular socialite, Omolara Olukotun, the founder of Larrit Shoe Village (LSV) allegedly engaged in a brawl at a recent event in Lagos State.

According to reports gathered, the incident happened on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Lekki axis of Lagos.

Friends and partners of a popular businesswoman, Remmy Gold, had gathered at the launch of her new plaza located in Lekki.

The event was attended by several movie stars and socialites including Iyabo Ojo, Aigbe, Eniola Ajao and Bimbo Thomas.

In the video that surfaced online, the drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn’t take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

Watch the video below.

Video of actress #MercyAigbe and businesswoman, Laritt fighting at an event pic.twitter.com/akdnGmw322 — Instantgistng (@instantgistng) June 13, 2022

It took the intervention of the other guests to prevent the women from causing bodily harm to each other.

Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.

It is not clear why the women got into the fight.

