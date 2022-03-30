Actress Mercy Aigbe says ‘Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria’

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has blamed Nigerians for instigating chaos at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja after the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.

According to the actress, Nigerians are the problems of the nation.

The actress pointed out that Nigeria already has a lot of problems and it was worsened by the invasion of the stadium.

Read her statement below.

Aigbe did not stop there, she went on to pay tribute to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday, March 28.

Aigbe wrote:

“I woke up with a heavy heart, completely heartbroken….

I am so drained…

God this country is exhausting…

When exactly will God answer our prayers and flush out these evil leaders????”

She continued;

“Seeing the replies to Dr Chinelo’s tweet further broke me… has it degenerated to this? Where is the love??? No empathy whatsoever… people just hide behind their key pads and are quick to unleash venom …. how did we get here???

I know we have horrible leaders but the truth is as a people, we can do better.. it doesn’t cost a thing to show love, you don’t know the actual situations people are in, don’t be too quick to judge most especially when you are not privy to events, situations, Dr Chinelo only asked for prayers, yet she was mocked, bullied, attacked, cursed .

With sadness in my heart I say R.I.P to another promising, young Nigerian, whose life was cut short because of this horrible system.. R.I.P to those who lost their lives, Nigeria failed you 🥲

As a people we can do better, cos we are all we’ve got…”

