Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe unveils new lover
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has unveiled the face of her new found partner.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 23, 2022, where she celebrated her new man, Kazim Adeoti on his birthday.
Read also: Lanre Gentry taunts estranged wife Mercy Aigbe, says a “Bad Wife Kills Faster Than Poverty”
“It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit 🎊🎉💃 Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing 🙏❤️,” she captioned the photo.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mercy Aigbe’s new found lover, Kazim Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.
He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV.
ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.
