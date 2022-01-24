Actress Mercy Aigbe unveils new lover

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has unveiled the face of her new found partner.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 23, 2022, where she celebrated her new man, Kazim Adeoti on his birthday.

“It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit 🎊🎉💃 Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing 🙏❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mercy Aigbe’s new found lover, Kazim Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV.

ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.

