Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, dubs estranged wife ‘ashawo’
Lanre Gentry, the former husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has dubbed his ex-wife a “prostitute”.
The car dealer used the scornful words to describe his former partner while responding to comments from his concerned followers on Instagram.
“Have you seen what the wife wrote that Mercy has been sleeping with Kazeem since Juwon was 5 months old, please go and do DNA ooo,” the follower wrote.
In his response, the car dealer blamed Kazim’s estranged wife, Funsho, for bringing Aigbe to their home.
READ ALSO: Being a second wife is not a crime, Mercy Aigbe tells critics
“That is the problem of Adekaz wife [Funsho] and Mercy. When ashawo visit your house what do you expect?” he replied.
Read the exchange below.
This is not the first time Gentry will be reacting to Aigbe’s alleged infidelity.
Gentry and Aigbe have been at loggerheads since their separation in 2017.
The car dealer moved on and tied the knot with his second wife, Oluwabusola in September 2021.
