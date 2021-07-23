Entertainment
Actress MO Bimpe denounces Facebook account
Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe, real name Adebimpe Oyebade has taken to her social media platform, Instagram to reveal that she does not have a Facebook account.
According to her, she hasn’t created an account on Facebook since three years and that she only has an Instagram page.
“OYEBADE ADEBIMPE Mo Bimpe IS NOT ON FACEBOOK,” Adebimpe Oyebade issued her disclaimer, alerting her fans about a fake page claiming to be hers. The actress has also requested her fans and followers on Instagram to disregard any of these fake pages.
Adebimpe Oyebade also promised her fans that she would open her own official Facebook account soon.
