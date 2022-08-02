Actress Monalisa Chinda explains how kidnappers can be caught

Nigerian actress, Monalisa Chinda has weighed in on the kidnapping of her colleagues, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell by unknown gunmen.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell were kidnapped in Enugu.

The kidnappers reportedly contacted family members of the captives about 24 hours after they were declared missing.

The duo were said to have gone on a shooting assignment before they were declared missing.

Both actors are renowned for starring in movies shot in Enugu and Delta states.

Joining her voice with that of her worried colleagues, Monalisa wondered why people think actors have money despite their life struggles.

She went on to suggest a way the kidnappers can be caught.

According to Monalisa, the numbers the abductors used to communicate with them can easily be traced.

Monalisa Chinda wrote:

“I don’t understand how people would think that Actors have money… with the paltry sum we receive as fees? The struggle through life vicissitudes, health issues etc we face every now n then???

$100k from where?

The numbers that was used to communicate with them can easily be traced.. I mean.. 😭😭😭

The search is on🙏🙏🙏

@actorsguildofnigeria

Let’s keep reposting please”

