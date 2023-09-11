Actress Moyo Lawal addresses leaked s3xtape, threatens legal action

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has taken to her social media account to address a leaked s3xtape of her which has been making the rounds on the internet.

The thespian who reacted to the video of her having s3xual intercourse with a bearded black man said that the video in question was shared without her consent.

She said that the private video was done a while ago and that releasing it had violated her privacy while also stating that the man in question was her ex and they were supposed to get married.

READ ALSO:Actress Moyo Lawal discloses she lost several suitors for denying them s3x

In a post earlier shared on her Instagram page, Moyo Lawal stated that she is a decent person despite the viral video circulating online which is painting her in a very bad light.

The actress said; ‘‘I have made too many sacrifices and said no to too many things in my life, like even people who have dated me and those who have tried to date me,they know how i am when it comes to s3x matters so the last thing you can try to use to drag me down is s3x. nah nah nah

’’Whatever it is that I have done in this life, I have not been as bad as a regular girl that is not even hot like that, you understand?” She added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now