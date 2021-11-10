Actress Moyo Lawal discloses she lost several suitors for denying them s3x

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has lamented that majority of her suitors have continued to leave her since she denied them access to her body.

The actress stated that she has been blamed by her suitors for not ‘allowing the relationship to progress’.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the actress revealed that she has lost many suitors because of her chastity.

READ ALSO: Actress Damilola Adegbite speaks on failed marriage, says ‘love is not enough’

“*I’am * … Possible?? 🙈because the number of suitors who left because I refused eeeh … (oh and they blamed me for not allowing the relationship progress, lik how after waiting just for a few months oooh) but anyways if you can’t beat them… you ?? God help us all,” she wrote.

Moyo Lawal has never shied away from her desire to end up in a romantic relationship.

However, she was recently called out for dating a married, rich, and influential politician. The actress has since denied the allegations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now