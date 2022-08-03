Entertainment
Actress Nancy Isime lands first Bollywood role
Nigerian actress and television personality, Nancy Isime has revealed that she has recently bagged her first acting role in the Indian film sector popularly known as Bollywood.
She announced she would join the cast of a new project by Hamisha, Daryani Ahuja, a record-breaking Director/Executive Producer.
Isime said she was all prepped to take up the new challenge as this would afford her the opportunity to explore her acting skills.
She wrote:
“Guys!!! I can’t keep calm… #NancyIsGoingToIndia !!!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja”, the multiple award-winning TV host wrote.
“This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different culture and explore my acting range.
“It’s also exciting because I know that I can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because I know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!!”
