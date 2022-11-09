Actress Nkechi Blessing derides ‘smalls boys’ in her DM

Outspoken Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing on Wednesday dragged young men professing their romantic interest to her via Instagram direct message (DM).

The actress called them “small small boys” and told them their action will not get her attention.

“Sis is taken and attention cannot be divided,” she wrote on her IG stories.

The actress’ newest post on IG is coming weeks after she hinted she could be walking down the aisle with her new partner sooner than expected.

She was previously in a relationship with Ekiti state politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

