Actress Nkechi Blessing explains why she visited Ooni of Ife

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has explained the reason for her visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

On Tuesday, the controversial thespian shared a photo of herself and the monarch on the social media platform, Instagram. She mentioned in her post that the Ooni is ‘jovial’ as he made her laugh during her visit.

The actress who is currently in a relationship claimed that the Ooni made her laugh in a way that she hasn’t experienced in a while.

Sharing the photo on IG, she wrote, “ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time.”

READ ALSO:Actress Nkechi Blessing derides ‘small boys’ in her DM

She continued, ” Thank you so much for the warm reception of his Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

She continues by explaining why she came, saying she was selected to be one of his judges for beauty pageantry in Osun state and that she doesn’t mind that others online are now calling her names.

She said, “It was an honour to be invited to the palace by her Royal majesty Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi as one of the judges for @qmainternational”

See the photo and video that she shared below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now