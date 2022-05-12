Actress Nkechi Blessing renews feud with ex-partner Opeyemi Falegan

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing and her estranged partner Opeyemi Falegan have entered into a fresh bout several days after the Ekiti state politician issued a public apology.

The recent feud is coming after Falegan explained that he ended his relationship with Nkechi Blessing because of her personal hygiene.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Falegan had this to say:

“I apologized to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene,” he said.

“You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn’t.”

“So if my online in-laws una dey vex, make una go marry am. And you think I should just manage it. Cleanliness is next to Godliness and that’s the fact. And if the online in-laws are saying you guys are perfect together, go marry am, una go understand.”

Watch the video below.

Responding to his claims via her Instastories, Nkechi described them as a ”mighty lie”. According to her, she doesn’t have any panties, doesn’t wear them and has never worn pants since she was 18.

Read what she wrote below.

