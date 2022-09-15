Actress Nkechi Blessing ridicules ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan, says she only dated him as a ‘rebound’ (VIDEO)

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing in a recent interview with TVC’s YourView revealed that she only dated her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan as a ‘rebound’ following how her affair with the America-based Nigerian model, Michael Adeyemi ended.

A rebound is an undefined period following the breakup of a romantic relationship.

In early 2022, Nkechi Blessing and Falagan dragged each other across various social media platforms after their relationship hit rock bottom.

Speaking during the session on TVC’s YourView on Thursday, Nkechi was asked if she still loves Falegan and she said she doesn’t.

She added that he was the one who loved her more when the relationship started and just as she was about to let her guard down and love him back, he “messed up”.

The actress went further to claim that she only dated him to get back at her American ex, Mike Adeyemi, who was already flaunting a new woman when they had issues.

Speaking about where she is at the moment, Nkechi Blessing mentioned that she is now dating a younger man following her bitter split from Opeyemi David Falegun.

She said her new man is 27 and she is 33.

Watch the video below.

“I dated my ex to spite my other ex-lover” – Nkechi Blessing pic.twitter.com/1wZLE5M2jf — 🫶🏽🌹♡ 🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) September 15, 2022

