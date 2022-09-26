Actress Nkechi Blessing shares dild0 at mother’s funeral anniversary (video)

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has raised eyebrows after she was seen sharing dild0s at her mother’s one year funeral anniversary.

The controversial Nollywood actress lost her mother, Madam Gloria Obasi Sunday in September 2021.

On Sunday, the Nollywood actress alongside members of her family, friends and some of her friends gathered to mark her mother’s one-year anniversary since she passed away.

A video that has since gone viral surfaced online, showing Blessing giving out the rubber male organ in packages as souvenir.

She proceeded to call on single or divorced women in the crowd, charging them to make do with the s3x toy.

“Help yourself if you don’t have a man. If you know you’re single and proud, let me see your hands,” Blessing said.

Nkechi blessing shares dildo at her mother’s 1 year remembrance pic.twitter.com/GgtU0YeWjI — Naija (@Naija_PR) September 25, 2022

