Actress Nkechi Blessing warns broke men not to message her

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing in a post shared on her Snapchat platform on Thursday, May 5 told ‘broke’ men never to send her a direct message on social media.

According to the popular Yoruba movie actress, men who do not have money will only waste her time by engaging in meaningless conversations.

Read also :Actress Nkechi Blessing’s marriage crashes

Her statement is coming weeks after she ended her relationship with United Kingdom based Ekiti state-born politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

Speaking via her Snapchat platform, Blessing wrote:

“You don’t have the right to chat me when you are broke Sha oo..”

“Who you want waste her time?” She continued.

The concluding part of her post reads, “my every second count bro, ain’t ready to waste time on meaningless conversations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now