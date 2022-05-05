Entertainment
Actress Nkechi Blessing warns broke men not to message her
Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing in a post shared on her Snapchat platform on Thursday, May 5 told ‘broke’ men never to send her a direct message on social media.
According to the popular Yoruba movie actress, men who do not have money will only waste her time by engaging in meaningless conversations.
Actress Nkechi Blessing's marriage crashes
Her statement is coming weeks after she ended her relationship with United Kingdom based Ekiti state-born politician, Opeyemi Falegan.
Speaking via her Snapchat platform, Blessing wrote:
“You don’t have the right to chat me when you are broke Sha oo..”
“Who you want waste her time?” She continued.
The concluding part of her post reads, “my every second count bro, ain’t ready to waste time on meaningless conversations.”
