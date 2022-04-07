Actress Nkechi Blessing’s marriage crashes

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband Opeyemi Falegan have taken to the social media platform, Instagram to hint that their marriage is over.

The altercation that emerged on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, April 6 is coming amid reports that their marriage crashed over infidelity.

Specifically, Nkechi’s estranged husband, Falegan during his Instagram live session on Wednesday night stated that he is ‘not married to anyone.’

In the live video, the politician added that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image.

Listen to him speak below.

The actress Nkechi Blessing has also since taken to her Instagram Stories to deny being dumped.

According to her, she walked away from the marriage for reasons best known to her. The actress also berated the politician on several slides on her Instagram stories.

Below is a screenshot of what Nkechi published on her IG stories.

In 2021, Nkechi Blessing shared photos of her traditional wedding with the politician on her social media platform.

