Actress, Nnaji Charity, says female celebrities in Nigeria are ‘runs girls’

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity has stated on her Instagram stories on Thursday, September 23 that being a female celebrity in Nigeria is more like an advanced form of pr*stituti*n.

Such people are usually tagged ‘runs girls’ in Nigerian parlance.

She made the snide remark on her Instagram stories after her colleague, Tonto Dikeh revealed her ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri has incriminating photos of several Nigerian female celebrities on his gadgets.

Charity wrote;

“I have said before and I will say it again, been a female celebrity in Nigeria is more like an advanced pr*stituti*n.”

